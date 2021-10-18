Solution coming for Nashville neighborhood frequently trapped by train

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sadler Avenue in Nashville leads to a dead end in a neighborhood. It’s also where CSX train tracks cross the road. And, it’s been a point of contention for a very long time as those living in the area are frequently trapped when the train stops.

It’s a controversy and safety issue News 2 has covered before when neighbors said they were trapped for hours as CSX worked on a train.

Monday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city has made “significant progress” in plans to build a grade-separated railroad bridge on Sadler Avenue.

The city has partnered with CSX and TDOT to find a solution to the growing problem. The street is also close to Radnor Yard where train movement has significantly increased in recent years.

The Mayor said the train blockages have kept people from getting to work or getting their children to school on time and poses safety concerns when the street cannot be accessed.

A funding partnership has been reached between the three parties. The project, if approved, would cost around $8 million, according to the latest funding report from Metro Department of Transportation. Metro’s contribution will be 10% of the cost, according to the city.

Metro Council will need to approve the funding agreement before the bridge project can move forward with design and construction.

It’s expected to be on the agenda in the coming weeks.