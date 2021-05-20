Second phase of Fifth + Broadway Assembly Food Hall opens to public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s newest attraction and development is growing by the minute. The second phase of the Fifth + Broadway Assembly Food Hall is now open to the public, making it the largest food hall in the country.

The first phase opened in March. The second portion of the hall features 14 eateries, 10 bars, and an acoustic stage and a rooftop concert venue. “Showcase” has views of several major Nashville landmarks including the Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena. The venue can hold up to 2,000 people and will have ticketed and non-ticketed events.

New restaurants include:

Coco’s Café & Dulce

Coco’s Fresh Italian

Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hōru Sushi Kitchen

Istanbul Shawarma

Pharmacy Burger

Pharmacy Wurst

Philly Special

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Saffron

Sixty Vines

Steam Boys

The Leige Waffle Co.

Velvet Taco

An official grand opening celebration for the entire Assembly Food Hall will take place June 11-13th. Grand opening event details will be announced at a later date.