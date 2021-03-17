Royal Canin to expand Wilson County facility, adding more than 90 jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The expansion of a pet food manufacturing facility in Wilson County will add more than 90 jobs and invest more than $200 million to support the company’s future growth.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Royal Canin’s Regional President Cecile Coutens said the expansion of the Lebanon facility will double the plant capacity with the addition of five automated production lines and add more than 108,000 square feet of new working space.

“We are grateful to Royal Canin for choosing to expand its Lebanon operations and create over 90 new jobs. Royal Canin is a valued community partner, and I look forward to seeing the company grow and succeed in Tennessee in the years to come,” said Gov. Bill Lee in a release.

The facility is expected to be competed in 2022 after the facility expansion began in 2019.

“This $200 million expansion will strengthen our local economy and add more than 90 jobs to the area. I am glad Lebanon has served Royal Canin so well that they are able to expand their business here. I look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to Tennessee,” added Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon)

Royal Canin, which is owned by Mars Inc., manufactures and supplies cat and dog food.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 2,400 job commitments and $542 million in capital investment.