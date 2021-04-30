Relief around the corner for Nolensville Road commuters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The need for more room on the roads has become even more apparent amid Nashville’s growth spurt.

Relief may be coming soon for those who commute through the southeastern part of the county.

Funding has been approved to expand about 4.4 miles of Nolensville Road. It’s a project that has been a long time coming when TDOT initially did a study in 2005.

“It’s an extremely important quality of life issue for the residents out here,” said Representative Jason Powell, District 53. “Being stuck in traffic is no fun, and I heard from a lot of people – myself included – that are stuck in traffic out here all the time.”

The first phase of the project will involve widening the area north of Mill Creek to near SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard. “We are very excited to see the road widened from the two lanes to the five lanes,” Powell added.

The second phase of the project will involve the widening of Burkitt Road to north of Mill Creek.

Additionally, TDOT will be including travel lanes, a dedicated center turn lane, and paved shoulders/bike lanes, and sidewalks on each side.

“We have continued growth out here,” Powell said, “There’s congestion. It’s a public safety issue, so all those issues will be addressed when the road is widened.”

The construction for the project is scheduled to kick off in 2022.