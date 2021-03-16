Progress on ‘Envision Cayce’ continues, 300 new units built in 13 months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Nashville grows, so does its need for affordable housing.

In this Nashville 2021 report, News 2 dives into MDHA’s progress on its massive $600 million plan to revitalize Cayce Place, Nashville’s largest subsidized property.

The vision, dubbed Envision Cayce is taking shape in East Nashville. The master plan calls for more than 2,000 units of affordable, workforce and market rate units.

The plan also calls for several acres of active green space and amenities such as a pharmacy, grocery store, school, library and retailers.

So far, 463 mixed-income units are completed, with 299 of those completed in the last 13 months. In the last 12 months, MDHA has managed to build 300 new units with 40 more under way.

“Mixed income is such a remarkable plan,” Jamie Berry said, Director of Communications at MDHA. “It’s bringing all incomes together under one roof and we really feel it’s working.”

After nearly two years of construction, Mosley on 6th opened its doors in January 2020. The development consists of three four-story buildings with a total of 96 units.

Fifty of the apartments are reserved for current Cayce Place residents, and the remaining 46 are a mix of workforce and market-rate.

“Everyone gets along, the rates are convenient, marketable and economical for people that live here, they offer different rates for different people based on your income and based on your working,” Melvin Smikes said, a resident who moved in early last year and recently renewed his lease. “It’s a great place to live.”

Across the street from Mosley on 6th is Manning Place, the fourth new residential development for Envision Cayce. It features 13 townhomes and two four-story apartment buildings. Forty-five units will house current Cayce Place residents. Amenities at Manning Place and neighboring Mosley on 6th include covered parking, computer kiosks, active green space, courtyards and a playground.

In summer 2019, MDHA broke ground on RedOak Flats. The development, located along South 7th Street, is a four-story apartment building and features 102 apartments, with 45 set aside for Cayce Place residents. The remaining 57 apartments will be a mix of workforce and market-rate.

The building opened in February of 2021 and is now leasing.

Next up, RedOak Townhomes. They are under construction and will be completed building by building from May 2021 to September 2021.