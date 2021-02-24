Primary work completed on Fifth and Broadway project in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Primary construction has now been completed on the Fifth and Broadway project in downtown Nashville.

Construction manager Skanska USA announced the milestone Wednesday.

After breaking ground in April 2017, the project has been in the works for nearly four years at one of the busiest and best-known intersections in the region.

Fifth and Broadway takes up an entire 6.2-acre city block in downtown Nashville. It’s now a beautiful mixed-use development featuring two towers, outdoor community space, and a retail centerpiece.

They’ll open for retail and dining on March 4.