New food delivery service launches in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — People are hungry to move to Music City and all of those people need to be fed. As the food scene grows in the city, so does the need for food delivery.

It’s why the company, TRYP Technologies, chose to launch their product TripDelivers in Nashville.

TripDelivers enters the market as a low-cost provider to the restaurant mobile food ordering delivery business. They can pick up and drop off groceries and other items as well.

All you have to do is download the app and search what you want. The company has already partnered with roughly 150 restaurants in Brentwood, Franklin and Nashville. They’re looking to sign on even more.

In addition, in the Nashville metro, there are currently a little over 100 drivers. The company did a soft launch in January, but plans to really pick up steam in March.

First, they have to get through the winter storm.

“We’re not really worried about whether we can get into the market, it’s really, you have to get it right first because once we start to go, we don’t want to stop and fix stuff,” said Robert McNulty, the Founder and CEO of TripDelivers, “Nashville is such a great market for food obviously, so that’s why we picked it.”

TripDelivers’ business model for restaurants is a simple $2 flat delivery fee for member restaurants or $3 flat delivery fee for non-member restaurants. There is a $99 member fee but no commission fee for restaurants.

The driver will keep 100% of the customer-paid pick-up fee, plus 100% of the tip. Both restaurants and drivers are paid instantly and there are no service fees.

“Pretty much everyone has cloned each other, so it’s a percentage of your ticket, maybe 30, 20 percent, but the reality is it cuts into [restaurants] margins drastically,” said McMulty.

McNulty says that’s not the way TripDelivers operates.

Other features and benefits include no surge pricing, no menu markup, you can pick your driver, there are referral commissions and independent owner merchant accounts for drivers and restaurants.

“We see a terrific need in the market place, not only for groceries and restaurants but also in delivery services with customers for any retail environment,” said McMulty.