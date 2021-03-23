Nashville sees record high in construction permits worth $4.6 billion in last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Cranes in Nashville are popping up rapidly, despite the state of our economy amid the pandemic. Businesses and builders, alike, have kept their eyes on Music City.

“The momentum behind Nashville is not stopping, it’s actually picking up,” Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday.

Ralph Schulz, the CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce echoed that comment, “In this last year, I think what’s going to surprise people is Nashville has continued to grow during Covid. When you look at a balanced economy like Nashville, has which has taken 30 years to build, and when you see a stable political and regulatory environment and you see the in migration of the workforce all of those things are things that are attractive to businesses.”

The proof is in the numbers. News 2 learned Tuesday it was a record year for Metro Codes.

Metro permitted $4,658,879,151 worth of construction value from 2020 to 2021 and issued 11,482 building permits.

The more than $4.6 billion worth of construction is a record high.

“I can tell you that Codes has weathered the pandemic well because we have been planning for business continuity in the event of disasters for several years. We just implemented our various plans and went on delivering permits and inspections to the building community,” said Wade Hill, Deputy Director of the Department of Codes and Building Safety.

Laurel Graefe, Regional Executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta- Nashville branch said she continues to hear that business leaders are seeing solid and stable conditions over the long term in Nashville.

“As firms are looking at these projects, I think it really says a lot about their long term commitment that they’re still willing to move forward even on the face of higher construction costs than ever,” Graefe said. “The complexity of overnight shipping and you know getting really precise goods to consumers doors quickly it involves a huge amount of investment in technology and space and being sure the locations of those facilities are as close as possible to where the consumers are so that’s another space where we expect to see strength moving forward.”

Graefe added that Tennessee has several other strengths including auto, logistics, manufacturing and warehousing. All areas where we continue to see massive growth.

In addition, we can’t talk about permits without acknowledging the lack of inventory with housing.

“It’s hard to imagine an environment where were not going to have a strong interest in residential construction. We’ve seen not just over the past year but also the past decade supply has been really constrained,” she said.

With all of this growth, News 2 asked if it’s possible Music City is growing too fast.

“Prior to Covid I think people were concerned we needed to manage our growth more carefully. Covid is giving us that opportunity to put that management in place,” Schulz said. “Growth means expanding opportunity, but you have to manage that growth for the opportunity to be optimized.”

Mayor Cooper said Tuesday that we’re not getting a break from the development anytime soon, and it’s why we need transportation investment and common sense plans for reducing danger on our roads right now.

“It’s going to be a heck of a rebound when it comes,” Cooper said.