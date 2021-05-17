Nashville home sales up more than 30% over last year

House model with real estate agent and customer discussing for contract to buy house, insurance or loan real estate background.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More evidence Nashville’s housing market is heating up as we head into the summer months.

Monday, News 2’s Erica Francis took a trip to Davidson County’s hottest neighborhood, Inglewood. There one home went under contract in just three days, selling 20% above the listing price.

Robbie Drimmer of Compass Real Estate was able to get Tim Jones and his family nearly $100,000 over the original set price, with 130 showings and 32 offers no contingencies.

“Nashville has that attraction of still having a great community of art culture progressive people but also the ability to have some room to grow a family,” Jones said.

Jeff Checko with Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage said those factors and prices are drawing people in.

“You say ‘wow were really going up in value.’ But, if you look at it against other mid-size and big cities, then we still have a ways to go to be considered a really expensive place to live.” Checko added, “With how much we have going for us, I expect it to continue especially in the urban core.”

Nashville home sales are up 31% over last year according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report.

