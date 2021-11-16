Metro Council set to vote on future of Edgehill community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Council has their hands full Tuesday night with a long list of resolutions and ordinances, including a request to rezone a parcel of land off 12th and Hawkins in Edgehill to allow for a mixed-use development.

Now, the fate of “North Edgehill Commons” lies in the council’s hands.

“This has been a tough conversation,” and a long one, Freddie O’Connell admitted, with Metro Council. “I think we’ve got the project to as good as shape as we could get. Every one of my colleagues goes through this on a daily basis, just as Nashville grows and we know how behind on housing we are.”





For the past year or so, the council, developers and community members have discussed how they want to reshape the historic Edgehill Community south of I-40 near the Gulch.

After a lot of give and take, and several changes, O’Connell thinks this most recent proposal should be a “go.”

A mixed-use property, North Edgehill Commons, is proposed as five separate buildings with varying heights anchored by a community common area.

Developers hope to build around 400-700 apartment units with a plan to keep some of them as “affordable.”

The site also has plans for office and residential space.

“If this rezoning request fell apart, a current property owner or future property owner under that base zoning could build something as tall as what is proposed under rezoning without ever coming to the community for conversation,” O’Connell said .”Here, we got affordable housing, potentially, and a grocery store, potentially. At a minimum, we know it is going to build a certain number of units of housing.”

Tuck Hinton Architecture and Design says the site provides a unique opportunity to re-establish a strong sense of place and identity, with a density transition from the high-rise Gulch area to the low to mid-rise Edgehill district.

But the proposed project didn’t make it this far without concerns.

“There are concerns about traffic, concerns about infrastructure project itself, if approved, will alleviate a lot of infrastructure concerns and result in a lot of infrastructure improvements,” O’Connell said, adding that an earlier proposal had a hotel on site, but that was put to rest after the community voiced concerns.

O’Connell says the pros outweigh the cons, bringing food to a food desert and more living space to a city that doesn’t seem to have enough.

O’Connell says the developer will close on the property if the council approves the zoning change Tuesday during their final vote.