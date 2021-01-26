Lifeway Capitol View building under contract

Lifeway Christian Resources has entered into a contract for the sale of its building in downtown Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lifeway Christian Resources announced the company has entered into a contract to sell its downtown office building in Capitol View.

Last summer, Lifeway President and CEO Ben Mandrell said he discovered the building was only at 60% occupancy each day and the company wanted to add the flexibility of working from home for its employees.

“We want to be wise stewards, so it makes sense for us to do all we can to make the best use of our resources, including our corporate office building,” Mandrell said. “The decision to sell our building is a strategic one.”

Lifeway will continue to occupy a portion of the building over the near term until it determines a location for its new headquarters. Mandrell noted thoughts about moving its headquarters started well before the pandemic. The company began a feasibility study looking into its options in April.

“We are moving away from the idea of a “headquarters” to a fully mobile and agile workforce that intentionally gathers to build strong relationships, celebrate what God is doing and share ideas,” Mandrell said.

In March, Lifeway’s Nashville-based employees moved to fully remote work as the city implemented a number of restrictions due to COVID-19.

“Our employees have told us they have a better work-life balance and are still highly productive in this new work environment,” said Connia Nelson, Lifeway’s chief human resources officer. “We have a number of employees juggling work with caring for family members and helping their kids with distance learning. We want to make sure they have the flexibility to still perform at their best while juggling these responsibilities.”

Mandrell said employees will continue to work remotely the majority of the time and will come to the building for strategic meetings.

The timeline for when the company may fully move out of the building is still unclear. The sale price for the property has not yet been disclosed.