How you can appeal your property’s appraised value in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Property owners in Nashville are finding out how much their property is worth Friday, the first assessment since 2017.

The state of Tennessee requires reappraisals every four years.

According to data from the Davidson County Assessor’s Office, areas that saw higher increases in 2017 won’t see that in 2021. Areas like 12 South and Wedgewood Houston were greatly affected four years ago due to an increased interest in investing in commercial and residential properties.

This time around, North Nashville, Antioch, Southeast Nashville, Donelson, Madison and Whites Creek are just some of the areas experiencing growth. Assessor of Property, Vivian Wilhoite says people are discovering there are exciting places to live and work in the outer core of Davidson County.

“I’m excited about it,” Wilhoite said. “I hope that our city government will continue to do what they can to ensure Nashville continues to be a place where anyone can have opportunity, be able to go to their school of choice, where everyone can be able to start a business. Not just for the people who are here, but for those coming to Nashville.”

If an owner wants their appraisal reviewed or appealed, you will need documentation to support your case. That includes a deed, engineering report of land/structure problems, estimates from contractors for major repair, etc.

An informal review is the first step in the appraisal process. They’re completed in the assessor’s office unless a special circumstance requires a field investigation. The deadline to file an informal review is May 21 at 4 p.m. You will be notified by June 11.

However, if property owners are dissatisfied with those results, you can schedule an appeal with the Metropolitan Board of Equalization.

“I encourage people to exercise their rights,” Wilhoite said. “I want people to trust the final product, but their right is to appeal. The best way to do that is online beginning immediately.”

The office will open a call center beginning Monday, April 26th at 8 a.m. for anyone who has questions about filing an informal review. You can call 615-862-6080 or click here.