Global IT company to establish digital innovation center in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — NTT DATA, a global IT company, will establish a new innovation and digital delivery center in Nashville, Governor Bill Lee said Monday.

Governor Lee said NTT DATA will invest nearly $10 million and create 350 jobs, including a focus on healthcare and manufacturing technology. The new center will focus on developing and deploying digital and industry skills within the IT sector.

The company will provide U.S.-based service delivery to local, national and international clients and serve as a cross-industry and technology showcase from its office in downtown Nashville’s Capitol View, the governor added.

NTT DATA Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is based in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Services is a U.S.-based division with headquarters in Plano, Texas.