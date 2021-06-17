Four Seasons to surpass $200 million in private residences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Four Seasons in Nashville has been making progress with the private residences now reaching $200 million in total sales, and they’re not done selling.

Meantime, the projects 40th and final story was topped out in late May.

There’s really nothing like it in Nashville.

“This is more than a skyscraper,” Sales Director, Marie-Laure Frere said. “We shattered our first record and we’re not stopping.”

News 2 was the first media outlet to go up to the rooftop Thursday, and it surely has skyscraper views.

“They’ve wanted this. They’ve needed this, and we’ve been received so well,” Frere said. “They want to be a part of a place that’s emerging, as a place that’s redefining cities, setting trends nationally and worldwide. It’s an amazing place to live.”

The Sobro trendsetter between 1st and 2nd Avenues reached another real estate milestone Thursday, shattering their previous sales record of $80 million.

In just their second real estate release, Frere and her women-dominated sales team sold $120 million worth of high-end condos. The total for the building now sits at $200 million.



“Everybody is watching this city, and this city is bouncing back at a rate that is unbelievable and our real estate never slowed down at the end of the day people want this life,” Frere said, adding the interest shows a high level of demand for a new standard of lifestyle in Music City.

Frere said the largest real estate release yet will happen this Fall with their national campaign and international campaign.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville is a five-star, full-service hotel with 236 keys, a world-class spa, and 143 private residences, including the grand penthouse on the 40th floor that’s currently on the market for $25 million. It’s the most expensive condo in Music City.

“The biggest message, if I can get it out there, is once these are gone, these very rarely come on the resale market – especially in the first few years. I think that’s why we’re seeing such demand. People recognize that they see how unique and amazing what we’re doing is and the life they can have with us is,” Frere said.

She said the success of the Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville means success for all of downtown.

"I want everyone in downtown be successful every residence needs to have success because we are collectively redefining this city."











The project’s 40th story just topped out on May 27th, three days ahead of schedule, and owners are on track for a Q2 2022 move-in.