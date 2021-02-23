Four Seasons Private Residences sells first half-floor penthouse, Grand Penthouse on market for $25M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting next year, the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville will be one of the tallest residential buildings in Tennessee.

Construction is now well underway. Crews have poured concrete for the 31st floor of the 40-story building, and glass has made its way up 22 floors.

Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville has sold the first of its six half-floor penthouses. While the purchase price is not being disclosed, we were told that the project’s half-floor penthouses start at more than $8 million, likely making it one of the largest downtown Nashville residential real estate purchases ever.

“Our first Penthouse was snatched up immediately,” said Director of Sales Marie-Laure Frère. “Penthouses at a Four Seasons rarely, if ever, go up on the market. Being among the few to ever own one requires acting very quickly.”

The half-floor penthouses range between 4,770 square feet to 5,455 square feet and are on floors 37 to 39 of the project.

The Grand Penthouse, spanning the entire 40th floor, was recently put on the market for $25 million.

“It’s not a matter of when, it’s a matter of who,” said Frère, “They sit on top one of the most dynamic cities in the entire United States.”

In addition to penthouses, the project features estate homes on floors 27 through 36 and signature homes on floors 15 through 26.

In all, the five-star, full-service hotel will house 246 rooms, a world class spa and 143 private residences.

“This is becoming very real,” said Frère, “We’re attracting clients now from all over North America.”

The Spring Release, the next sales period for Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville, began its Sales Gallery preview period this week with contract signings in March of this year. The project achieved a record $80 million in sales in its most recent release last year.

Move-ins are expected in quarter two of 2022.