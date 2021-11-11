Exclusive tour inside Amazon Nashville Tower 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was just a few short years ago when tech-giant, Amazon, announced it would be setting up shop in downtown Nashville, building two towers for its brand new corporate office — totaling one million square feet.

What’s more — the company announced it would be bringing 5,000 jobs to Music City. On Thursday, Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Worldwide economic development at Amazon, said the company reached another milestone, hiring 2,500 people at Amazon Nashville downtown with 700 openings right now.

On Thursday, News 2 was given an exclusive sneak peek into Tower 1, where employees are currently working. In a couple of years, it will be connected to a completed Tower 2.

We got a sneak peak inside the 20 story @amazon corporate office today! @EricaOnAir has the story, today at 4:30 on @WKRN. pic.twitter.com/krzx4bU46Y — Armondo Moralez (@ArmondoWKRN) November 11, 2021

The state-of-the-art building stands 20 stories tall.

“I got tears in my eyes seeing all of the work people have put into this building,” Sullivan said. “For me, being from Nashville, seeing the culture of Nashville and the culture of Amazon all within one building, it’s an exciting feeling.”

The design is thorough, down to the last detail.

“[We try to ask] how do we create that environment that people want to come into the office but also what are the elements we can put in so employees feel that innovation and energy,” Sullivan said.

Each floor has a different theme. The 12th floor is a nod to lower Broadway. The fifth floor has music galore!

The food in the cafeteria with local eateries is yummy, too.

There’s a library, space for playing games, a recording studio, a listening lab and part of their expressions lab where employees can sign up for cooking classes and art classes for free.

The bottom floor will consist of the recently-announced five new retail tenants, available to both employees and the general public, including, Pinnacle Bank, The Urban Juicer and Eatery, Starbucks, Orange Theory Fitness and Crisp & Green.

“The jobs and investment are so important to the community and the types of people we’re hiring here in Nashville but also our size and skill that bring that broader responsibility. So, it’s our long-term partnerships and our commitment to the community of Nashville,” Sullivan said.

It’s all in an effort to help build and grow with Nashville.