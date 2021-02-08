Cumberland revitalization efforts move forward with riverfront projects in Germantown, East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are two different developers with one very similar mission, revitalize the bank of the Cumberland River.

If both projects go as planned, East Nashville and Germantown could soon change the way we work, live and play on the water.

“As a Nashville native, it’s always been strange to me that even having a river right through the urban core we have never been a river city in the way I’ve watched so many other cities, including Chicago,” Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell said Monday.

Starting in Summer 2021, work is set to start on two separate projects adjacent from each other. One in East Nashville and the other in Germantown both north of Jefferson Street.

“You’ll now have, at both sides of the river, for that northern portion of inside the interstate loop you’ll have really interesting opportunities and activities,” O’Connell said.

Metro councilmembers, including O’Connell, recently approved one of the projects dubbed ‘RiverNorth.’ The $300 million project would sit along the East bank of the Cumberland by TopGolf in East Nashville.

MRP, who’s heading the project says the new development will feature 650 apartment units, apartment space, retail and access to the river. The development is projected to be complete in the summer of 2023.







In addition, the project is set to include a new pedestrian bridge O’Connell hopes will bring people to another project in the works in Germantown on the West bank of the Cumberland. The new mixed-use property would take the place of the old Neuhoff meat packing plant. Jim Irwin, President of New City Properties LLC plans to build around 500 apartment units, office, retail, restaurant space and access to the river.

Irwin says they are currently preparing the site for vertical construction and plan to break ground this summer, if all goes well.







“It’s funny, the two districts have some similarities, and so now both sides are going to start being more appealing, and it’s going to increase river access period, and it’s going to be good for business and good for residents,” O’Connell said. “All of a sudden being an urban resident, being somebody who spends time in Nashville, is going to continue to get a better quality of life.”

O’Connell says both developments will hopefully bring new job announcements and much-needed housing to the area.