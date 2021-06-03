Cross-eyed Critters reopens at The Graduate Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the more unique karaoke experiences in Nashville will reopen to the public Thursday night.

Cross-eyed Critters inside The Graduate Hotel off Broadway will welcome wannabe singing superstars back to the stage.

(Courtesy: The Graduate Nashville)

The karaoke bar opened in January 2020 and was open for eight weeks before the pandemic closed it down.

The bar features an animatronic back-up band hotel staff say is in a league of its own.

“We are the only adult animatronic karaoke bar in existence as far as I know, basically adult Chuck-E-Cheese. We feel excited about this opportunity to finally have all of the pieces together, and so people at the Graduate can have a variety of different experiences, whether it be on the rooftop or singing down here, or getting great coffee and a biscuit sandwich in Poindexter,” explained Garrett Tuttle, Graduate Hotels Director of Food and Beverage.

“Now is the right time, both from a staff safety perspective. We feel comfortable with new CDC guidelines and vaccination rates what they are feel happy to reopen and the other part of that is we are confident there will be the demand, fielding countless calls from folks saying we’re coming to Nashville, ‘is karaoke going to be open?’ added Tuttle.

The Graduate is located off Broadway at 20th Avenue at the site of the former Taco Bell, which is the inspiration for the bar’s signature Double Decker Taco.