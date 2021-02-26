Clothing boutique destroyed in last March tornado to reopen at new Fifth and Broadway development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Whether it’s good or bad, a lot can change in a year.

On March 3, 2020, we were devastated by a multitude of tornadoes that ripped through Middle Tennessee, then just about two weeks later, COVID-19 hit and everything was shut down.

Now, an East Nashville clothing boutique destroyed in the tornado is opening a new store inside one of the most anticipated new mixed-use developments downtown, Fifth and Broadway.

“So many people lost way more than we did,” said Brittany Hartwell, owner of Molly Green, “We lost a business, but some people lost homes and lives, so we only had blessings to count.”







Nearly exactly a year later, Hartwell and her sister who owns the store with her turned rubble into recovery.

On March 4, one year and one day after the tornado devastated their East Nashville store, the sisters will open their 4th Nashville location alongside 30 other restaurants and retailers at the new downtown development, Fifth and Broadway.





“I’m nervous, excited, all those things, that’s how it always is and its always a mad dash no matter how prepared you are,” said Hartwell, “There’s just so much going on in this space and so much energy and really a combination of local venders and amazing national tenants that create a magical place I feel like hasn’t had yet especially downtown.”

And for Hartwell, this location is a symbol of hope, a true-life example of ‘when one door closes, another opens’ and she can’t wait to see her customers face to face.

“It’s special because you have to remember that so many things can change over the course of a year, you can’t get too down about where you’re at right now, because you don’t know where you could be in a year.”

On Monday, News 2 will walk you through the entire Fifth and Broadway project before everything opens on March 4.