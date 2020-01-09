Vintage wine bar, coffee shop to join new mixed-use development in Cool Springs

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vintage wine bar and a coffee shop are just two of the things a new mixed-use development in Cool Springs.

The development is named McEwen Northside and is located in the 4000 block of Rush Street in Franklin.

According to a release, Just Love Coffee and Vintage Vine 100 have been announced as the new additions to the new development.

The 45-acre development is also expected to include Club Pilates, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Mitsubishi, Perry’s Steakhouse, PROSE Nail Salon, Shake Shack, and Williamson Inc.

Vintage Vine 100 is set to open Spring 2020. It’s a wine bar that will serve more than 100 fine wines by the glass. In addition to the wine, Vintage Vine 100 will also serve beer and bourbon in its upscale, vibrant atmosphere.

Just Love Coffee makes high-end, specialty roasted coffee. The McEwen Northside location will be its eighth location in Middle Tennessee. Each bag of coffee is freshly roasted by hand in small batches locally.

