Vanderbilt pays $5 million for Wendy’s building in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt officials told News 2 they’ve purchased a building as part of an expansion.
They bought the Wendy’s site in the 2600 block of West End Avenue.
Vanderbilt officials released a statement regarding the purchase:
“The property is a key component of Vanderbilt’s long-term land use plan, which is designed to support the university’s mission of teaching, research and service, and preserve flexibility for growth and development in the many years to come.”Vanderbilt Officials
Wendy’s lease will remain in place.
