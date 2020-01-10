Two projects underway with one goal, revitalize the Cumberland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A neighborhood that’s ever-changing is changing yet again, as the possibility of 1,000 new apartments on the banks of the Cumberland comes closer to reality.

Two projects, one approved, one to-be approved, would re-vitalize the river, changing the way we eat, work, and play.

Many know Germantown as one of Nashville’s first suburbs, an area that’s been born and born again. Soon, empty buildings along the Cumberland will be revived. New City Properties will be tackling one of the biggest projects, giving a former slaughterhouse new life.

Jim Irwin, President of New City Properties LCC, acquired the Neuhoff meatpacking plant in 2019 with a plan to build around 270 apartments, office, retail and restaurant space and access to the river.

It comes after the area already added a few thousand units in the past four years, according to councilman Freddie O’Connell.

“The residential heart is still very much intact and beating,” O’Connell said.

“Obviously these types of buildings are incredibly special and are so few and far between and the chance to preserve history and create an interesting space to tell the story is something you can’t do with new construction and it’s such a deep honor to be able to work on a project like this,” Irwin said. “Restoring a 120-year-old structure takes time and so we fully anticipate we will be under construction for every bit of a couple of years​.”

Irwin says they’ll be activating the property with a few retail uses early to mid next year.

​”It’s basically creating a whole new district in east Germantown,” O’Connell said.

And even more is coming, possibly, with Mill Creek Residential pitching another mixed-use property, filing a rezoning request with the city.

Modera Germantown would sit just south of the Metro Water Facility, taking the place of Centurion Stone.

If approved, the project would include up to 800 apartments, a parking garage, retail and restaurant space.

The plan goes to the planning commission in February. If passed, it will head to Metro Council.