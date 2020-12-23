Titans survey season ticket holders on renovations to Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans are providing a sneak peek at what a future version of Nissan Stadium could look like.

The team included concept drawings in a survey sent to season ticket holders.

Those season ticket members were asked to weigh in on potential renovations to Nissan Stadium.

The images include an expanded plaza area outside the stadium. The Titans said these are just concept images and nothing is finalized.

“The renovations to Nissan Stadium that will enhance the game day experience for fans and provide a variety of new and re-imagined pre-game and seating experiences. Our objective with the stadium renovations is to develop a range of products and amenities that will improve the fan experience across the spectrum – from free and available to all, to super-premium and everything in between.” Kate Guerra, Team Publicist

The team announced last week it is in talks with the mayor’s office about the future of Nissan Stadium and the surrounding neighborhood.