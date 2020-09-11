‘The most exciting building in Nashville’: Four Seasons set to change Music City’s skyline, way of living

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “It’s the most exciting building in Nashville, we’ve never had anything like this downtown.”

Developers call it the biggest real estate launch in Nashville’s history.

The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville will soon become one of the tallest residential buildings in Tennessee.

It’s a brand to boast. Set to stand 40 stories high, the $40 million tower, Tennessee’s first Four Seasons, literally lifting Nashville to new heights.

“It’s a perfect synergy of everything Nashville has accomplished, everything Nashville is doing, the growth in Nashville,” said Marie-Laure Frère, Director of Sales, Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville.

The five-star, full-service hotel will house 236 rooms, a world-class spa and 143 private residences.

Come 2022, The Four Seasons will become one of the most prominent buildings on the city skyline.

“When this building is complete, my jaw will drop,” said Frère. “In addition to having the connection point to the bridge there will be 2-3 thousand square feet of outdoor animation space almost like airport hangar doors we can roll up and put live bands facing the pedestrian bridge.”

Karen Morgan, Real Estate says Nashville’s steadfast evolution is the reason the Four Seasons is here.

“You have to reach a certain pinnacle of success…to even have a Four Seasons interested in coming,” said Morgan.

Judy Keener can’t wait to move in.

“The amenities that are here, the staff, the attention to detail everything is perfect,” said Keener.

It’s why Frère said the condos flew off the shelves, pre-selling just under $80 million in homes in a single day. Frère believes the sell-out of the first allotment signals long-term belief in Nashville remains incredibly strong.

Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation agrees.

“The Four Seasons is still a great addition to Nashville’s hotel inventory. By all accounts, we should be well into recovery before they open and their flag opens new opportunities for our market. We are looking forward to adding them to our playlist,” said Spyridon.

Construction crews plan to finish the condo amenity deck in late September and will start on the residential floors in early October.

The second large allotment of residences will be released in early 2021. The building is currently on its seventh floor in construction and is expected to be completed in April 2022.

