The Joseph Hotel Nashville opens as hotel industry faces historic wave of foreclosures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It signifies hope amid a pandemic and proof that Music City is still rising, literally.

As the hotel industry faces a historic wave of foreclosures, on Tuesday, quite the contrast. Despite COVID-19, The Joseph Hotel Nashville opened in the heart of downtown’s SoBro district.

News 2 was the only news station there for the grand opening.

“We are thrilled to be in Nashville,” Tony Mantuano, said, the hotel’s culinary director. “It all started over a great espresso.”

Years later, amid an economic crisis, success.

“Today is a really special day,” Joel Pizzuti said, President and CEO or Pizzuti Companies. “A project six years in a making, it’s really important to me and my family I love the city is Nashville.”

The Joseph is named after Joseph Pizzuti, the Pizzuti family’s patriarch, who helped shape the family’s respected real estate legacy.

The Luxury Collection Hotel sits at 401 Korean Veterans Boulevard, on what used to be the symphonies parking lot. The new build houses nearly 300 rooms with 21 floors.

Those working with the hotel said The Joseph unites cultural and artistic diversity, history, design and Southern hospitality in a newly constructed building, adding to the city’s iconic skyline while revealing a sophisticated guest experience.

The hotel features 22,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space a full-service spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center and three dining options:

Yolan, fine Italian; Denim, a rooftop destination; Four Walls, an intimate cocktail bar; and the hotel’s all-day lounge and bar – are overseen by notable food and beverage partners Tony and Cathy Mantuano.

“At this point in history, right now, Nashville is ready to grow even more,” Mantuano said. “I think we are here to redefine luxury in Nashville this is something that’s been missing in Nashville so we fill that void.”

Celebrating Nashville in one of its darkest moments– opening, while so many remain closed.

“It’s probably about the scariest thing we’ve ever done,” Mantuano said.

The opening of The Joseph comes as a new national report from Trepp shows the hotel industry is facing a historic wave of foreclosures amid COVID-19. Greater Nashville is one of ten metro areas facing the highest number of delinquent loans.

“This is a world class city, one of the most important cities in the country,” Pizzuti said. We have am A+ location and a fabulous world class hotel, so when the world gets back to some sense of normal, Nashville will be there thriving and we plan to be there thriving right there with it.”

Yolan opened their first night at fifty-percent capacity– sold out.

Three hundred+ people were supposed to attend the grand opening Tuesday, due to Metro’s guidelines, only 25 could attend. All were wearing masks.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE