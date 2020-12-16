Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company moving headquarters to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Revance Therapeutics will relocate its global headquarters from Silicon Valley to Nashville, Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday morning.

As part of the relocation, the governor said the biotechnology company will invest more than $10 million and create nearly 150 jobs over the next five years. Those jobs are in addition to the company’s more than 450 employees currently working in its California offices and throughout the rest of the country.

The new headquarters will include a training and education center where employees, healthcare providers, consumers and patients can learn about the latest innovations in the company’s aesthetics, therapeutics and financial technology products and services, Lee explained.

“Any time a business chooses to relocate to Tennessee, it means growth for our economy and new opportunities for Tennesseans. As governor, one of my priorities is ensuring high quality jobs from committed companies, and Revance Therapeutics is doing just that. I welcome them to our state and wish them great success,” Governor Lee said in a statement.

According to the company’s website, Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company “focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings.”