ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — People who live near the old Starwood Amphitheatre property in Antioch have started a petition to stop redevelopment.

Plans call for a mix of housing, offices, restaurants. The controversial part of the plans is industrial space.

The petition asks Metro not to allow re-zoning. Nearly 200 people have signed the petition so far.

