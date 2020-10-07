Rebuilding North Nashville: ‘Not just being rebuilt, but rebirthed’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pastor Curtis Bryant has seen the good, the bad and straight ugly on North Nashville’s Cockrill Street.

From drugs, to murder to the March 3 tornado. Those living in the area have had their fair share of trials.

“It has to be a tragedy to get the good nature of people active and engaged,” Bryant said. “I see a rebirthing of this community it’s not just being rebuilt, it’s a rebirthing.”

Bryant said, though devastating, the tornado brought needed change to the area. It knocked down old buildings eye sores, which are now being rebuilt with funding from donations, insurance and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The area is rebuilding with a new image and message.

“I think it’s providential that the storm has come where most of the trouble is and the changes that are enduing– it’s a great thing in my opinion,” Bryant said.

House Representative, Harold M Love Jr. agrees, saying the area looks vastly different but suggests more work needs to be done.

“Historically, North Nashville has been left out a lot ,” Rep Love said, adding he feels it’s his job to make sure the area gets it’s fair share of support and funding.

Representative Love, joining the Chamber’s North Area Advisory Council for a neighborhood update Wednesday. The two-part webinar series focuses on the recovery and restoration of North Nashville since the devastating tornados and emergence of COVID-19.

Part two of this two-part series discussed what actions are being made now to rebuild the North Nashville community and how it will continue to thrive.

“You’re making progress, let’s slack off. No! no! Keep pushing, let’s finish this race,” Rep Love said.

Maybe its a marathon, but North Nashville is working hard to develop trust and courage following the tornado, hoping to develop without displacement, aka gentrification.

“I think we did avoid it,” Rep love said. “Credit must be given to so many non-profit organizations that were intentional about telling homeowners ‘you don’t have to sell your home.'”

Through the storm, they stand tall.

Community organizations and nonprofits part of the Long-Term Recovery Group include: The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee; Community Resource Center; UMCOR; the United Way of Greater Nashville; Hands On Nashville and many others.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a current, unmet need as a result of the tornado, please call the Tornado Recovery Connection at 615-270-9255. It is open 24/7.

