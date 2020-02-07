Pleasant View gets new hotel, 100 new homes amid growth spurt

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – Years ago, it was known solely as a map dot between two major cities.

Pleasant View lies smack dab in the middle of Clarksville and Nashville, two areas seeing major growth. Now, Pleasant View is making a name for itself–growing fast, with hundreds of new homes and their first-ever hotel.

The Hampton Inn by Hilton will open Thursday, March 5 with 92 rooms.

“We’ve got some new restaurants and a couple of grocery stores that have reached out,” said Pleasant View Mayor, Perry Keenan. ​”Better roads, more access to parks, more amenities in our parks and great neighborhoods for our kids to play in.”

They’re all things Mayor Keenan ​​envisioned eight years ago, a time, where Pleasant View was, in his eyes, ‘status quo.’

“We really just weren’t growing,” the mayor said.

Now, after eight years in office, it’s quite the opposite. Pleasant View’s population currently sits around 4,250 and the mayor expects that number to hit 5,000 once the census is out.

Like clockwork, more people means more homes. That’s why around 100 new homes were built just last year.

​​”The biggest indicator for us though is we’ve been sustaining numbers like that year over year for the last three to four years,” Mayor Kennan said.

That called for a hotel, the city’s first.

“We are excited to be here because we see the need for it,” said Inga Baekkelund, the GM at the Hampton Inn by Hilton.​​ ​​ “I think it’ll be a huge bonus to those living here.”

Every eight to nine years, Hampton unveils a new prototype and this is the first in Middle Tennessee, Baekkelund tells us.

Though the mayor is ecstatic about the growth, he says it comes with struggle.

One of the largest struggles he’s had to face is not losing the sense of community and a sense of home in Pleasant View.

“The state is projecting we need to be prepared to make sure that we’ve got infrastructure in place where it needs to be, that we’ve got things such as staff such as police here that are able to handle the influx and the people that are coming and to be able to do all that on a budget,” the mayor said. “Were one of the last community’s around having this type of growth rate, we don’t have a city property tax and we’re debt-free, that’s huge.”