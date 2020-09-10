Peabody Plaza ‘born and bred Nashville’ says developer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From trolley barns to a total transformation – in a once under-developed area, there’s more expansion in Rolling Mill Hill, and it’s changing by the month.

Peabody Plaza was completed in June 2020. The 280,000 square foot, nine-story, $90 million office building houses an underground parking garage with more than a thousand spaces, a fitness facility, a restaurant with outdoor seating, a café, sky view terrace, and a 3/4 acre park.

Peabody Plaza is located in one of Nashville’s newest districts just Southeast of downtown located right next to Pinewood Social on Peabody Street and Hermitage Ave. It’s the newest building in a neighborhood that used to be filled with warehouses, known for its old trolley barns, Rolling Mill Hill.

“Clearly this area is changing every day,” said John Eakin of Eakin Partners. “Developers from all over the country are looking at Nashville to build. Nashville is popular.”

Eakin is proof the locals like it too.

“Born and bred Nashville,” he said. “Unlike a lot of buildings being built, they’re being built and sold, this building has been built and developed for local investors to own for a long time.”

After about seven years in the planning, Ben Rooke, Regional Vice President of Brasfield and Gorrie said it was an amazing win for the whole team.

It’s a place Eakin promises will be Nashville’s most iconic urban location, post pandemic, of course.

“It probably turned out ten times better than we ever imagined,” Eakin said. “It’s a gorgeous building in a super location.”

Despite the pandemic, the project wrapped on time, down to the day and it’s already 50% leased.

“The construction industry kept going and is still going,” Eakin said. “The good news…that provides jobs but it’s also completing buildings that are so vibrant and needed for the economy right now.”

“We’re the only building that’s opened this year, the only office building,” Eakin said. “We have four full floors available so that’s great for whether you’re a small 5,000 square foot tenant or a 100,000 square foot tenant we have the space to accommodate you.”

Eakin and Rooke are now hoping to accommodate all Nashvillians – lighting a new spark in a city that already shines so bright.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Eakin.

Next summer, construction will begin on Peabody Union, bringing more residential space and retail to Rolling Mill Hill.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2020 reports.