Old McClure Bridge imploded in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation imploded a bridge in Clarksville Thursday morning.

The old McClure Bridge, which runs over the Cumberland River, was destroyed just after 7 a.m.

TDOT explained the implosion is part of its new bridge construction project and asked motorists in the area to be mindful Thursday morning.

“The blast itself should be quick, it will be loud if you are in the area I’m sure you will hear it, but we will need some time to cleanup that’s why we have advised drivers between 7 and 9 a.m. to be prepared for delays in case for whatever reason the blast has to be delayed, we just want people to be prepared and start thinking about taking an alternate route during that time period,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathyrn Schulte.

Clarksville’s population is rapidly growing, becoming the fifth largest city in Tennessee, and work on the McClure Bridge along State Route 149 in Clarksville has been decades in the making.

The upgrade is part of a $65 million project for the new five-lane bridge.

The project is set to be completed in Summer of 2021.