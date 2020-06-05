Middle Tennessee hospitals hiring for more than medical roles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Job postings line search pages of Ascension Saint Thomas, HCA Healthcare, Three Rivers Hospital, and Vanderbilt Medical Center.​ The need for compassionate healthcare professionals is there. ​

“We’re growing our clinics. We’re growing our hospitals, and our footprint, so we’re always needing more and more fantastic nurses,” said ​April Kapu, Associate Chief Nursing Officer for Advance Practice Nursing at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

“If you’re looking for a position in a clinic, in the operating room, in the ICU, anywhere in between, we do have several jobs out there,” Kapu said. ​

Job seekers should also think about support roles. ​Marilyn Dubree, Executive Chief Nursing Officer, explains the need. “We have people who valet park cars, who clean our patient rooms and public areas, who help serve and prepare food. People who answer phones, who do insurance verification. This is a small city, so we are really in need of a lot of people who can fill lots of different roles.”​​

Those interested can apply online. ​But if you’re a nurse, Vanderbilt offers a special way for you to narrow down your search. ​”If they text NURSE to 26232, they’ll get a text back from us pretty quickly and we’ll start to talk to them, “explained Kapu. “What are you interested in? What is your experience, your background? And, we can begin to have that conversation.”​

To those leery about applying to a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubree has a message for you. “We want to make sure that we are the safest place that they can come, and the safest place that our employees can work. We are working very hard to be steady-footed and confident about preparing ourselves to serve our community.”​