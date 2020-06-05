Amazon hiring 250 people in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amazon’s hiring page lists over 200 positions in the Nashville market.

“We’re constantly looking for employees who can invent, who can think big, [and] they have a strong bias for action,” said John Quintas Managing Director of Military Affairs for Amazon.



Quintas explains there’s more to come with Amazon’s new Tech Hub in Nashville. ​”We’re committed to creating, and are in the process of hiring, for the 5,000 new jobs which are going to include software development, engineers, finance, HR and legal.”​

A variety of roles with a number of different skillsets. Quintas offered advice on how to catch the attention of recruiters. ​”Spend some time understanding your strengths and your passion and make sure you’re able to clearly demonstrate these through storytelling.”

And if you, or your family, have served the country, Amazon wants to hear from you. ​

​

“One of our goals in to help military service members, and military spouses, make a smooth transition to careers outside the military,” Quintas said. “We have a family of programs to support that goal.”

​

These programs, outlined on the company’s military recruiting page, are geared toward ​

active and transitioning service members, student veterans, spouses, and dependants. ​You’ll find details about each initiative and open positions.​ Veterans are also encouraged to attend weekly webinars​

“During these live sessions, we have breakout rooms where veterans can get their questions answered by an Amazon recruiter or one of my team members.”​

​If military members don’t see a role that fits, text MILITARY to 77088 to receive alerts as jobs are posted. ​