10 industries hiring during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when looking for a job. ​”It’s certainly a challenging job market right now. Nobody would argue with that,” said ​Blair Heitmann “But, we are seeing a spike in different industries.”

To help focus your search, LinkedIn compiled a list of the most in-demand positions in the market right now.

Store Associate System Operator Certified Public Accountant Healthcare Specialist Construction Worker Warehouse Manager Psychologist Vehicle Mechanic Academic Advisor Delivery Driver

“We’re also seeing a spike in others like remote work from home in areas like retail and customer services,” said Heitmann.

Now that you know what positions are in demand, here are the top five companies with the most open positions currently, according to LinkedIn.​

Instacart takes the top spot with 300,000 contract work positions to be filled in the next 3 months​.

Amazon hopes to hire 175,000 workers for fulfillment centers and it’s delivery network.​

CVS Health, Wal-Mart and Dollar General each want 50,000 employees for various roles​.

​”HCA Healthcare is hiring for many open positions in the Nashville area,” Heitmann added.

Regardless of your industry, Heitmann stresses, there’s one thing all job seekers should be doing to help land the next role. “Tap the network around you to really help you find your way. It’s an incredibly important part of the process that you can’t underestimate.”​