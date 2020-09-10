New urban community in Midtown focuses on healthy living

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Welcome to ONEC1TY, 20 acres in Midtown reimagined to support the people living and working in the surrounding neighborhood.

“HCA’s corporate headquarters, the three largest health systems have their tertiary hospitals here in Midtown, and the universities around this area are obviously strong and growing,” said Ryan Doyle, general manager for the new urban community.

Healthy living is at the heart of the project. From fitness, including outdoor volleyball courts, to fresh food and five acres of green space to work or hang with friends, ONEC1TY looks to promote a balanced lifestyle.

“We really wanted to create a neighborhood, town center, a public square for Midtown where all those different assets could come together for Nashville,” said Doyle.

Just a short bike ride across a bridge to Centennial Park, the location is ideal for those wanting to be near the action of downtown but not right in it. When fully completed, the site will house 600 residential units, 800 sq. ft. of office space, a 175-room hotel, and 100,000 sq. ft. of retail.

“We think it will be an asset post-COVID,” Doyle continued, “to have this opportunity to come outside and meet with your teammates or friends and family.”

Boyle also credits unique features on-site, like the largest 3D printed structure in the world, for attracting community staples like Shakespeare in the Park. And, a sustainable stormwater strategy for reducing water usage. Thoughtful design, Doyle believes, is central to the development of our growing city.

“I think a lot of the better projects in the city right now are thinking about that mix of uses where people can live and work close to each other.”

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2020 reports.