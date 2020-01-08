New, unique hotel in Midtown looks to connect with locals, guests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are currently more than 33,000 hotel rooms in Davidson County, according to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.

Midtown was just met with another– the Graduate Hotel, equipped with playful charm, a Dolly Parton Pinball Machine and karaoke animatronics.

It opened Monday.

If that didn’t sell you, the hotel franchise is also big into helping others, so Graduate Hotels, as a brand, teamed up with Scholly, a scholarship search app, last August, and raised $150,000 to provide three students with $50,000 each to use toward student loan debt.

The dollhouse-like property is equipped with 205 guest rooms, Poindexter coffee shop Take Miss Bessie’s rooftop restaurant (coming this Spring), and a karaoke bar called Cross-Eyed Critters.

The walls, the floor, and décor all have a story to tell. If you look closely, you’ll find little reminders that you’re in the Volunteer State– like the cowboy boots on the carpet or the old Polk Motel sign from Columbia Tennessee.

Whether you’re craving tacos or wanting to sing off-key, Greg Bradley, the General Manager, says the Graduate Nashville is the perfect place.

“The moment you walk through the door, you cannot help but smile,” Bradley said. “That emotional connection that were going to be able to establish with our locals and guests is going to resonate for years to come.” ​

In 2019 18 properties with 2,483 rooms opened and 20 properties with 3,580 rooms are scheduled to open in 2020. This, again, is according to The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation.