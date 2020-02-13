‘New type of living’ set to open soon in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new type of living space is set to open in the heart of Midtown this Spring, in between Vanderbilt University and Music Row.

In this Nashville 2020 report, we take you inside a one-of-a-kind apartment building, designed with the busy professional in mind, equipped with social memberships and a unique type of leasing.

“You’re on-the-go, an entrepreneur, you’re business-oriented… that’s what we’re catering too,” ​ ​said Carroll Vanhook-Weaver, the Executive Director at Kenect​ Nashville.

Located at the intersection of Division Street and 19th Avenue South, Kenect Nashville will house its 420 residential units and 21,000 square feet of retail within a single 20-story building. All this will bring Midtown a new recording studio, restaurant, grab-and-go market, fitness center and stage.

“Our stage is actually going to be in our public space so that’s gonna be our first floor where we will have retail and dining,” Yasha Loera, Kenect’s Membership and Leasing lead​​ said. ​​

Kenect Nashville will also feature signature Kenect experiences and amenities including 16,000 SF of Kenect co-working space.

KEE (Kenect Exclusive Experiences) programming – curated to help members connect with each other and the residents. All residents automatically receive a social membership, which includes access to the co-working space, and all complimentary curated events that they will have in the co-working space, which will include: Resume building sessions, headshot sessions, networking events, talkback sessions, cooking classes and more.

“It’s not going to be your typical Taco Tuesday or Bingo Wednesday for residents,” Vanhook-Weaver said. “These are high-end, ​thought-out resident events​.”







Kenect also offers a unique way of leasing units, conveniently offering individual leases and lease terms for residents in the three-bedroom units, meaning each person is only responsible for their portion of the rent, they have their own bedroom/bathroom and share the common area with roommates. In other words, it’s leased by the bedroom. Two roommates can sign a year lease and one can sign a six-month lease.

“We’re bringing co-living, it’s a really progressive idea that’s taken off in urban environments where rent is really expensive,” Vanhook-Weaver said. ​

Kenect Nashville offers studio, one-bedroom, and three-bedroom units. Prices vary around $1,400 to $2,500 a month.

Kenect has begun pre-leasing units and will begin offering exclusive hard hat tours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for future residents