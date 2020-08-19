Report: Rent growth falls to lowest point in a decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new report by RE/MAX National Housing Report shows rent growth has fallen to its lowest point in a decade.

The report surveyed 53 markets across the U.S. It found home prices in Greater Nashville are up 8.2 percent over last year, bringing the current median home sale price in Greater Nashville to $330,000.

Researchers at Roofstock identified the cities with the largest turnaround in home prices since 2000. In Nashville, median home prices have increased by 110.1% since 2000, according to the data studied.

According to Jeff Checko of RE/MAX Advantage says there is a reason for the increase in home sales.

“Seventy percent of people I’m seeing are fleeing high-tax states and looking to relocate to Nashville,” said Checko, “I’m seeing more buyers from California, New York, Michigan, and Chicago. We’ve become more diverse, which is appealing to out-of-state buyers as well as the success of our pro sports, welcoming environment, central location, and freeway access. Home prices are driven by demand and will continue rising.”

It shows in Apartment List’s latest renter migration report, which shows COVID-19 has impacted local moving trends:

41.8% of those looking for a place to live in Nashville are searching from outside the metro, compared to 46.7% at this time last year.

22.7% of apartment hunters currently living in Nashville are looking to move elsewhere, compared to 23.3% last year.

Renters looking to move to the Nashville metro from elsewhere are most likely to be searching from New York, NY, while Chattanooga, TN is is the most most popular destination among renters looking to move away from Nashville.

Meantime, single-family rent growth is dropping, according to new findings from CoreLogic.

“It’s pretty clear the pandemic has had a pretty big impact on rents,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist for CoreLogic.

The impact of the pandemic is weighing heavily on the rental market. In June, rent price growth for U.S. single-family homes fell to a rate not seen since May of 2010.

Earlier this year, in the months leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, rent price growth was stable at an annual average of three percent.

“It wasn’t really a surprise to see a quick reaction on rents,” said Boesel, “I think when we see employment pick back up across the country we will see rents also pick up. Until we see people getting jobs or employment increasing, we won’t see rents going up by much.”