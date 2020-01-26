New crosswalk underway on Charlotte Pike one day after pedestrian death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following a record 32 pedestrian deaths in Nashville last year, one person has died just about every week in the first month of 2020.

The most recent was on Charlotte Pike and Watts Lane Thursday, where a 38-year-old woman was struck and died at the hospital.

“Any time somebody’s trying to get somewhere for food or for shelter, you want them to get there safe and alive, so it’s pretty sad that someone had to lose their life to trying to get across the street,” said resident Christian Crawford.

While all three deaths were outside of crosswalks, residents in West Nashville say the lack of crosswalks on Charlotte Pike contributes to the problem.

“It’s becoming more and more frequent. I think a younger generation is kind of moving into this area and they like to walk. And restaurants benefit from that too, and commercial spaces so I definitely think that it’s increasing the traffic’s increasing and that it’s definitely a good idea to have crosswalks,” said Brooke Usher.

“I’ve had to hit the breaks a couple of times with people trying to get across the street almost every day, so it’s kind of scary,” Crawford added.

A crosswalk had been planned for one block over from where the woman was struck Thursday, but construction delayed due to fiber relocation.

The project started Friday.

Last weekend, Nashville’s mayor promised to make city streets safer to walk with his new “Vision Zero” initiative, identifying 14 priority spots.

But even with changes, rules will have to be followed by all modes of transportation.

“Crosswalks are really helpful and a great idea if everyone follows the rules. Drivers and pedestrians, if pedestrians stick to the crosswalks and if drivers respect the crosswalk,” said resident Sarah Amos.

Metro public works poured pole foundations for the new crosswalk on Charlotte Pike Friday.

This week, they plan to add road crossings and ramps.