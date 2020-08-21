New Amazon facility bringing hundreds of jobs to Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another new Amazon facility is heading to Middle Tennessee.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the new delivery station will be on a 40-acre property off Myatt Drive in Madison.

This will be one of Amazon’s “last mile” operations that accepted packages from larger facilities, before sorting them for other vehicles so they can be delivered to customers.

The spokesperson confirmed it would provide hundreds of jobs for people in the area.

There’s no word on when the facility will be up and running.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.