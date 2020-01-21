National Museum of African American Music on track for late summer, early fall finish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In 2015, then-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean announced that plans would move forward to re-develop the old convention center into a mixed-use project at Fifth and Broadway.

In 2017, demolition started to make way for apartments, office space, retail and the National Museum for African American Music.

News 2 was there Monday as officials unveiled their digital sign outside, Tuesday we take you inside with an update on the project itself.

“The perception nationally, I think, is that Nashville is just country music and while we love country music, I think it’s important to touch base on all the other musical genres African Americans have helped to influence,” Tamar Smithers, Director of Education and Public Programs​​ said, adding it’s a story that needs to be told.

And it will be told through more than 1,400 artifacts, seven galleries, a theatre, and live music. NMAAM will educate and celebrate the influence African Americans have made on America’s music.

R&B, Hip-hop, Soul, Funk, Jazz and Gospel are just a few of more than 50 genres and sub-genres of music that will be showcased and highlighted in the museum, integrating history and interactive technology to bring musicians of the past into the present.

“One of those interactives will be a DJ booth or sound booth and people will be able to battle each other and see who has the best lyrics,” Smithers said.

Don Hardin, the project manager, says he’s thrilled to be leading the way on this first-of-its-kind museum, set to open late summer or early fall.

“It’s extra special to see something come out of the ground like this,” Hardin said.​

Smithers says it’s a museum without walls, meaning they’re out in the community right now, educating others on the significance of African Americans and their music.

“We thought it was very important for us to establish having robust educational programs and initiatives well in place for the community to engage them and increase that investment will before we open,” Smithers said. “We’re still committed to ensuring we’re engaging the community and making sure we’re taking our programs outside of the museum to Nashville, middle Tennessee and across the nation.​”

