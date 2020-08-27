Nashville International Airport to split into two terminals during construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville International Airport will be split into two terminals temporarily while the central part of the facility undergoes construction.

Source: BNA Vision

Source: BNA Vision

Source: BNA Vision

Source: BNA Vision

Source: BNA Vision

The change will go into effect on September 1. At that time, passengers will have to use the correct security checkpoint to get to their gates in either the North Terminal or South Terminal. Once you are past the checkpoint, you will not be able to cross over between Concourses A and B or Concourses C and D. Getting to another concourse on the other side of the airport will require exiting and going through security again.

South Terminal will house flights from Alaska, Allegiant, American, and Southwest Airlines. North Terminal will house flights from Air Canada, Boutique Air, British Airways, Cape Air, Charters, Contour, Delta, Frontier, Jet Blue, Spirit, Sun Country, United, Viva Aerobus, and West Jet Airlines.

Signs will be placed on airport roadways, curbside, and inside the terminal on all levels to help direct you to the correct checkpoint and terminal.

Starting in January 2021, the center of the ticketing lobby will close for construction and passengers will need to enter the terminal on the correct side.

All concourses will connect again when construction is complete in 2023. New features as part of construction include a pedestrian bridge connecting the terminal garage to the terminal building, expanded central security screening checkpoint with 24 lanes, a state-of-the-art International Arrivals facility with 6 gates, a new marketplace with a variety of dining, retail, and service amenities. The airport will feature a new look with higher roof and windows.

For more information on the BNA Vision, click here.