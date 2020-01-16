Nashville airport breaks passenger record again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport continues to serve more and more travelers. The airport set another record for traffic in 2019.

More than 18 million passengers traveled to and from Music City, which is up by 14% compared to 2018. It’s also the seventh record broken in a row. 2019 was the second calendar year to exceed 1 million passengers every month.

The airport is in the midst of a major expansion and renovation project called “BNA Vision,” which will include additional parking garages, a new concourse, terminal wings, an expanded central terminal, security checkpoint, and on-site hotel.

“They need more parking for sure,” said Jim King, a frequent traveler.

“I did notice several times too being here they were tearing everything up with construction and it was so smooth,” said Antoine Wolf. “So, whoever is running it, right on because it wasn’t chaos.”

The airport expects the projects to be completed by 2024.

