Metro leaders host public transit listening sessions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mayor of Nashville wants to hear from taxpayers about how to improve the public transit system.

The first of several public listening sessions was held in the Antioch/Hickory Hollow community on Thursday.

“It’s really important because we are the fastest growing section of Davidson county, so we have a lot of transportation needs,” said Metro district 32 Council member Joy Styles. “Many of our residents are going downtown every day and what I would love to see is as we start to envision the future, how do we modernize our transportation.“

Mayor John Cooper said this is a critical topic for Nashville as more people are moving to the area.

Thursday’s meeting was held at the Southeast Community Center.

“I’m just interested in what the mayor’s office is going to do about the transportation situation here in Antioch,” said resident Sheila Foster. “Mostly we’re very congested. There’s a large influx of persons coming to Nashville. There’s a large percentage of that influx here and our travel time is really impacted by that influx.”

Metro leaders want to discuss topics like covered bus stops, traffic signals, safer intersections, and more sidewalks.

There are 10 more listening sessions coming up:

Donelson/ Music City Star

Fifty Forward Donelson Station

Thursday, January 16, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bordeaux/ Clarksville Pike

Bordeaux Library

Thursday, January 23, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

North Nashville

Lee Chapel AME

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Joelton

Joelton First Baptist Church

Thursday, January 30, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

West Nashville

West Police Precinct Community Room

Thursday, February 6, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bellevue

Bellevue Public Library

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Downtown

Downtown Public Library

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Green Hills/ Hillsboro Pike

Church of Christ – Green Hills

Thursday, February 20, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Nolensville/ South Nashville

Plaza Mariachi

Monday, February 24, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

East Nashville/ Madison

Studio 615

Thursday, February 27, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2020 reports.