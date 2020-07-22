Metro Council decides team is financially responsible for new soccer stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Council voted Tuesday night to determine who is financially responsible for the new Major League Soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Council members voted unanimously to put all the financial responsibility for the stadium on the team. It was one of the amendments on a resolution about building the new MLS stadium.

During the meeting, Councilman Steve Glover voiced his concerns about the location of the facility and whether or not it interfered with the race track.

Metro administration officials said the revised layout moves the stadium further away from the race track. The finances of the soccer stadium have been a big talking point in the recent months.

“These were payments that could have been made by Metro depending on what the revenues were year over year in the deal. Those payments changed in years one through five, years six through 10. All of that is removed, so all of the financial responsibility is now on the team,” explained Councilmember Colby Sledge.

A plaza will also be built near the stadium. Demolition was set to begin at the fairgrounds five months ago.

