Hotel opens in Hillsboro Village, the neighborhood’s first

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The historic neighborhood of Hillsboro village celebrates 100 years next year and it comes on the heels of a brand new hotel, the area’s first.

Construction started two years ago on the site of a former parking lot.

Now, the first hotel in Hillsboro Village is now open, Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt. The site opened this week next to Biscuit Love on Belcourt Avenue and features 130 rooms, and an engaging lobby area with games and a bar where you check-in, complete with a complimentary cocktail.

“I​ loved the concept of being able to check-in at the bar and have a drink and the vibe and feel and energy of the team and guests is something I wanted to be a part of,” said the General Manager,” Kadian Springs.

The Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt is the first Moxy in the U.S that has apartments in the same building, 47 units will be available starting February first. Rent starts around $1,600.

In addition, there will also be street retail and restaurants, contracts are pending and 200 parking spaces were also added.

​”It doesn’t look like a hotel it looks like a bar or place you would go to have fun,” Isabel Koehler said, from Ohio.

Springs says the hotel was needed to draw more tourists to explore the village.

“I think Hillsboro village is an untapped gem that’s in Nashville and we’re looking forward to being at the hub of that,” Springs said. “We want to be the neighborhood bar we want locals to feel welcomed .”

The hotel will have what they call activations each night, a DJ every Saturday night and a Tarot Card Reader on Jan. 25. They also have bottomless mimosas for $20 on Sundays.