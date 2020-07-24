Hospitality and office sectors slow ever so slightly, housing market remains hot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From the newly built Virgin Hotel to 5th and Broadway and Nashville Yards, construction in Nashville continues to crank.

However, COVID-19 and an upcoming presidential election are creating some uncertainty in the market.

Jeff Checko, a realtor with the Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/Max Advantage says he and others have a healthy spirit of optimism, and this should be the mindset of builders and brokers moving forward.

“I almost feel bad saying that I’m having the best year of my career during the times of COVID and it’s not just me,” said Checko.

It’s true for Jeff Pape too, managing director at GBT Realty, who just broke ground on two big projects including ONE22ONE, a stunningly designed office tower which FirstBank will move its headquarters and Parke West, a mixed-use development on Murphy Road with apartments, hotel, and retail.

“From the residential multi-family side, we have not seen any slowdown whatsoever,” said Pape.

Data shows Nashville’s housing market is holding steady amid a nasty virus, but Checko admits permits, inspections, and utility connections are lagging due to COVID-19.

“We’ve experienced a 30-day delay in closings because of a real slow down in connection with utilities, whether that be water or gas,” said Checko.

In addition, Mayor John Cooper recently canceled some incentives and raised property taxes, which could dampen growth in the construction market moving forward.

“I think a lot of people are saying, let’s slow down a bit and see where things go,” said Pape.

Steven Rutland, Vice President of CapEX Cumming Project Management in Nashville says the one big trend he’s seeing right now is that projects in the pipeline for 2021 are diminishing, adding the construction market in Music City is weathering the economic downturn pretty well.

“I think we’re continuing to monitor, you know, the spread of the disease and how it impacts the labor market but also how it impacts the tourism market in this city,” said Rutland, “There are some projects going on hold in the design phase I think most of that has been in the hospitality sector.”

Pape says though we’d expect a significant impact from COVID-19, in general, he has not seen any drastic changes in construction in Nashville.

He says his two new projects are thriving.

“We’re very confident that Nashville, as well as any market, will come through stronger than ever.”

