Home auctioning growing in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Home for sale” and it’s going to the highest bidder.

It may not be the traditional method, auctioning off a home, but those involved say it’s an effective method that’s, oftentimes, less work for the seller.

Experts say the process is only getting more popular.

“Our process is to get the best and highest price for the families that we serve,” Michael Harris, Co-Owner, Harris Real Estate and Auction​.

Harris Real Estate and Auction cultivate a specific marketing plan for each client, adding the best thing about home auctioning is that sellers know an exact sale and closing date.

Michael and Kenneth Harris say they’re auctioning houses from $250,000 into the millions, auctioning at most, 25 to 35 homes per month.

Those numbers are growing. Kenneth says the rise in auctions in Nashville happened around the same time the market crashed. Recent data from the Tennessee Auctioneers Commission shows home auctions were up 14% from last year.

Many think auctions are only for foreclosed or distressed properties, but the Harris brothers say that’s simply not the case.

So what’s the difference between normal home sales and auctions?

First of all, there are two types of auctions; reserved auction, where the seller sets the amount they want to sell for and an absolute auction, meaning the home is selling regardless and will go to the highest bidder.

​The main difference of an auction is that there’s a time limit on selling negotiations​. Some of the pros to a home auction are that sellers don’t have to worry about the deal falling through and homes at an auction are typically sold for fair market value. The seller also has more control through an auction.

“They have a relief knowing the property is going to go to market and sell on a specific date and time and that property is going to close on a specific date as well​,” Nick Shuford, a broker with Harris Real Estate and Auction said.

Some downsides may include: needing cash and financing upfront at an auction. Homes sold at auction can also have unforeseen liens and unpaid taxes and ​you might not have the benefit of a thorough inspection with an auction listing. ​