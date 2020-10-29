Handgun accessory, parts manufacturer moving headquarters to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A handgun accessory and parts manufacturer will move its headquarters, manufacturing and distribution operations from San Diego to Nashville, creating more than 100 jobs.

Governor Bill Lee made the announcement Thursday morning and said GS Performance will renovate and make upgrades to its existing 65,000-square-foot facility on Air Line Drive. The governor explained the building will undergo “extensive retrofitting,” which should be completed by next month.

The project represents an investment of $6.9 million and the creation of 110 new jobs over the next five years, according to Governor Lee.

GS Performance, which was created in 1983, is the company behind GlockStore, which credits itself as the world’s largest distributor of Glock parts and accessories, magazines, holsters, logo gear, apparel, concealment items, custom parts and Glock custom guns.

