Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville sells just under $80 million in homes in one day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Project developers believe it’s the biggest real estate launch in Nashville history.

The under-construction Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville on 2nd Avenue in Nashville pre-sold just under $80 million in homes in a single day.

“I was blown away. Really blown away,” said sales director Marie-Laure Frère, who added this sell out of the first allotment, signals long-term belief in Nashville remains incredibly strong.

​”This evolution of Nashville is going to continue and that’s what’s drawing people that’s what’s drawing everybody in and that’s what’s making our residences so popular,” said Frère. ​

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville is a five-star, full-service hotel with 236 rooms, a world-class spa, and 143 private residences.

Frère said the entire shape and design of the building isn’t so much a benefit to the hotel guests or residents, it’s for the entire downtown population, with Nashville development partners The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital spending millions to make the Four Seasons the epicenter of living and fun for the entire downtown community.







“It’s because of what Nashville is that Four Seasons is here and I think that really needs to be remembered Nashville really is a fantastic place to be,” said Frère.

The second large allotment of residences for sale will be released early 2021. The building is currently on its seventh floor in construction and is expected to be completed in April of 2020.

